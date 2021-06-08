Hellenic Coin (HNC) Hits Market Cap of $275.47 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00012095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 6% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $275.47 million and approximately $239,850.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00474444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

