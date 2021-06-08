HelloGold (HGT) Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HelloGold has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $192,186.57 and $24.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00025899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.55 or 0.00962696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.43 or 0.09492072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049831 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

