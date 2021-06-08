Helmerich & Payne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,587 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,256% compared to the average daily volume of 117 put options.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NYSE:HP opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.24.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

