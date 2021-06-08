Helmet.insure Reaches Market Cap of $18.69 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $890,362.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00063686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00238680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00222029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.53 or 0.01202896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,748.82 or 1.00103857 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,702,027 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

