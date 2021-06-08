HempCoin (THC) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and $2,121.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,258,123 coins and its circulating supply is 262,122,973 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

