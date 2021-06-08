Hermez Network Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $20.58 million and $959,335.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $4.38 or 0.00013262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00071649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00981270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.31 or 0.09560345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00050271 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

