HEROcoin (PLAY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $45,569.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $45,569.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00998521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.93 or 0.09654548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050952 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

