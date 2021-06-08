High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.31. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 58,760 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLF. Scotiabank cut their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$443.24 million and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.1782295 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

