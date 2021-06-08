HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Albany International worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

AIN stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

