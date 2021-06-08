HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 3.62. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.74.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

