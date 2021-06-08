HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

NYSE MSGS opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

