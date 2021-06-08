Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,717.50 ($35.50).

HIK traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,427 ($31.71). The stock had a trading volume of 127,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,387.84. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 2,086.49 ($27.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78) per share, with a total value of £35,248 ($46,051.74). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 31,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.82), for a total transaction of £701,375.64 ($916,351.76).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

