Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Hilltop worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Hilltop by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTH. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

