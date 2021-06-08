Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million.

Several research firms recently commented on HIMS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.74 and a beta of -0.11. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

