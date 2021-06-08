Homeros Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.08 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Homeros has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can now be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $46.08 million and $9.60 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00995534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.94 or 0.09663180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051425 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

