Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-3.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.76 billion-144.76 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. 598,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.01%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

