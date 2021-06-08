Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.87. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.40.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

