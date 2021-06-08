Hord (HORD) Reaches One Day Volume of $426,562.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Hord has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $8.75 million and $426,562.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00064970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00244799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00226527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.27 or 0.01237937 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,582.52 or 1.00111493 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,494,232 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

