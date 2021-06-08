Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,754,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $594,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

MHD opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.