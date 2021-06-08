Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,531 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,791,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

