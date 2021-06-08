Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,224 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,737 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBT opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

