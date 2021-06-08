Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 13,548 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,190,000.

WOOD stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.78.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

