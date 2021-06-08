Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in KLA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

