Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $116,858.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00064497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00254899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00229772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.18 or 0.01166610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,098.91 or 0.99544044 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

