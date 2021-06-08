Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

