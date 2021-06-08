Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

