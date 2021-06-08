Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.
Several research firms have issued reports on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.
Shares of TWNK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
