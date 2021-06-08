Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.79. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 248,977 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.45 and a current ratio of 19.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston American Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.93% of Houston American Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

