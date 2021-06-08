Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 794.83 ($10.38).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

HWDN traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 796.60 ($10.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,659. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 785.04. The stock has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 827 ($10.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

