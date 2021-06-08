Howdoo (UDOO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $579,600.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and $579,600.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00025763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.14 or 0.00960729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.19 or 0.09452747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049680 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,694,634 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

