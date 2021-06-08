Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.03

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 161815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.