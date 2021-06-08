H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.360-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. 1,338,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.