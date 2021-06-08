HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

LON HSBA traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 444.95 ($5.81). 4,799,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,499,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 439.16. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company has a market cap of £90.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.61.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

