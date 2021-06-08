HTMLCOIN Market Cap Reaches $8.30 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $10,849.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

