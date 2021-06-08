Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1256 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76.

Huaneng Power International has decreased its dividend payment by 53.8% over the last three years.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

HNP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $19.64.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huaneng Power International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.