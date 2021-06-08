Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 150.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.22% of Huazhu Group worth $39,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,214,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 521,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at $3,681,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth about $7,695,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. HSBC boosted their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Shares of HTHT opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

