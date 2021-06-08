Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,128. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,745 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

