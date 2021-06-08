Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.17

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 1823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -743.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

