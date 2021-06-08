Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.11 million-38.16 million.

Shares of Huize stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 213,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,348. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $309.13 million, a P/E ratio of 148.79 and a beta of 1.08. Huize has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 2.55%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Huize from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

