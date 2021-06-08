HUNT (HUNT) Market Cap Tops $26.83 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. HUNT has a total market cap of $26.83 million and approximately $19,328.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00071125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.23 or 0.00978335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.01 or 0.09494836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049987 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

