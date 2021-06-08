Huobi Token (HT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $334.77 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $14.18 or 0.00043114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $334.77 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00987839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.32 or 0.10002289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

