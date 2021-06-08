Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 5.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.45. Approximately 151,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,039,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.68. The company has a market cap of C$506.32 million and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 33.08 and a quick ratio of 4.76.
About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
