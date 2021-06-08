Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Reaches $0.0082

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $297,404.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00071125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.23 or 0.00978335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.01 or 0.09494836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

