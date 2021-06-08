Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Up 0.4%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.90 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66). 444,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 865,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.65).

Several research firms recently commented on HYVE. Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital raised Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £336.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

