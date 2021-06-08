ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $376.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.16 million to $379.91 million. ICF International reported sales of $353.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ICF International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI stock opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

