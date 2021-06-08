ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00063686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00238680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00222029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.53 or 0.01202896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,748.82 or 1.00103857 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

