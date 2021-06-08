ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.02. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 9,909,149 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
