ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.02. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 9,909,149 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

