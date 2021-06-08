iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $318 million-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.71 million.

Shares of ICLK traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.53 and a beta of 0.54. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

