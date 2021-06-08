IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0466

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. IDEX has a total market cap of $26.97 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

