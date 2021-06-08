IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.84

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IES in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IES by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

