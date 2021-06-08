IG Gold Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $38,371.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002611 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00065054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00072506 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00244564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00026948 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.